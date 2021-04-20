Anupam Kher Shares Video Of His Mother Watching 'Sai Baba' On TV, Says 'Dulari Rocks'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is often seen sharing videos of his mother Dulari. He has also created a Dulari Rocks video series on his Instagram handle which is loved by his fans. Recently, the actor shared a video of his mother watching the TV show Mere Sai. Take a look at what Anupam Kher was up to last evening.

Anupam Kher shares a video of his mother chanting

Anupam Kher shared a video of his mother chanting while watching the show Mere Sai. Anupam walked into the room and showed his fans what his evening looked like. One could also see the sun setting from his balcony. He wrote in his caption, "Mom... Sunset... and Saibaba!!! #DulariRocks".

Reactions to Anupam Kher's mother's video

As soon as Anupam shared the video, his fans commented with all things nice. They wrote that his mother Dulari was extremely cute. A fan also wrote that these are her favourite things to do in the evening too. They also wrote 'Dulari Rocks' in numbers. Other fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

A sneak peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

Earlier, Anupam Kher shared a message on how people should have three gates in their mind before speaking. He wrote that before speaking they should pass these three gates. The first gate is if what they're speaking is true. The second is if it is necessary to be spoken about. The third gate is if it is kind enough to say that. In another post, he remembered his makeup artist who passed away recently. He shared a time-lapse video of the makeup artist who did his makeup for his role as Dr Manmohan Singh for the film The Accidental Prime Minister. A part of his caption read, "The 2nd video of me coming down the stairs was shot by him. His family must be devastated. My condolences to them and to the entire fraternity of hair and makeup artists!"

He shared another video of his mother wishing everyone on Navreh. His mother seemed upset about staying at home for over a year. She wanted to go to Shimla but couldn't because of the virus. She explained how everyone in her hometown wants her to come back to Shimla. But she is aware that these are bad times and she cannot risk it all. He wrote, "She has always been an outdoor person. But she is the epitome of patience. I think all Moms are."

