Anupam Kher Shares Video Of Mother Dulari Knitting Sweater As She Recalls Shimla Memories

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher and his mother Dulari’s videos on social media are something that fans eagerly wait for. From documenting their interactive conversations on social media to funny shenanigans, Anupam keeps his fans updated with everything. Recently, the actor took to Twitter and shared a video of his mother recalling old memories.

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari recalls old memories

The video showed Anupam’s mother knitting a sweater and recalling old stories where she revealed how her sisters used to compete with each other while knitting sweaters and one who used to win would treat others with ‘samosa.’ The actor in the video said, “Mom, since childhood I have been seeing you knitting sweaters.” To which her mother replied, “I have been knitting sweaters since your childhood, starting from the time you went to school till your theatre days. I remember my sisters used to race against each other while knitting sweaters and whoever used to win, would treat the other with some sweets, snacks.” Further, Dulari said, “ I have knitted so many sweaters for you and Raju that there are trunks still filled with them. You participated in so many dramas and plays where you required a sweater so I used to make that for you.”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently confirmed that his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The veteran actor, along with stepson Sikandar Kher, issued a statement on the Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament’s ill-health. The former expressed faith that she will come out ‘stronger’ after recovery. Anupam stated that his family members were ‘blessed’ about her treatment being handled by a ‘phenomenal set of doctors.’ He also wrote that she was a ‘fighter’ and 'took things on.' Kher also highlighted her being ‘all heart’ as the reason for her being showered with immense love by people. He conveyed his gratitude for the support, as he shared that she was on her way to recovery.



(Image credit: Twitter/ Instagram)