Anupam Kher Sheds Light On The Learnings Of Japanese Philosophy 'Kintsugi'; Watch

Anupam Kher recently shared a video, narrating the insightful teachings of the Japanese Philosophy 'Kintsugi', which sheds light on embracing one's imperfections rather than hiding them. The actor noted that he has drawn inspiration from a video by Japanese speaker Sean Buranahiran, wherein he talks about dealing with the ordeals of today's time. He went on to give a detailed explainer on the philosophy, which focuses on reaping beauty out of shattered pieces/ objects.

He then associated this Japanese Philosophy with human beings, wherein he stated that however dire a situation one is going through, their belief in good things will make them come out of it stronger. He imparted thought-provoking ideas of persistence, having a strong foundation that would make one carry their imperfections and tough times as a 'badge of honour'.

Anupam Kher sheds light on Kintsugi philosophy

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, November 15, the actor uploaded the two and a half minute clip and wrote," Japanese philosophy #Kintsugi teaches that when you are broken you can pick up the pieces, put them back together, and learn to embrace the cracks. So inspiring!". He then credited Sean Buranahiran for the brilliant explainer and wrote," Here is my attempt in Hindi to take this wonderful teaching to the Hindi speaking people! Hope you like the video!". Take a look.

How the Japanese art of Kintsugi can help you deal with difficult situations?

The 400-year-old technique of Kintsugi inspires one to create a stronger, beautiful self out of their broken state, rather than being bowed down by it. It is inspired by the Japanese tradition of Wabi-Sabi, which focuses on the idea of 'flawed or imperfect', deeming that it is both inevitable and natural to have shortcomings and faltering qualities. It is also a reminder that it's okay to not be okay.

Anupam Kher on the work front

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has been shooting for his 520th film Uunchai, which has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Announcing the film last month, he wrote, "Friends! The journey of my 520th film Uunchai begins. SoorajBarjatya was an assistant to Mahesh Bhatt in my 1st film Saaransh. This is my fourth film with this cinema genius. Working with @rajshrifilms is bliss and a blessing! I really had to coax camera-shy Sooraj for this pic. Thank you! Please bless". It also stars Parineeti Chora, Boman Irani, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @ANUPAM KHER)