Anupam Kher Shocked As Himachali Man Can't Recognise Him; Watch 'hilarious' Conversation

Anupam Kher has been working in the film industry for close to four decades now and with over 500 films, one might assume that the citizens of the country would know him. However, the actor was recently surprised when a man from Himachal Pradesh did not know him. The veteran termed it as ‘funnily heartbreaking.’

Kher posted a video on Instagram and informed that he had come out for a morning walk, showing his fans through his phone that he had taken 2222 steps. He then spotted a local and asked the man how far his home was. The man replied that it was five-six kilometres away, and the DDLJ star asked if he walked that distance on foot every day.

He then asked the man his name, and he replied ‘Gyan Chand’ and then introduced himself as Anupam Kher. While the actor thought that it was due to the mask that the man could not recognise him, there was no difference even after he pulled it down.

Kher first said, “This is the thing about living in a small city in Himachal" and then stated, “I am delighted that Gyan Chand Thakur ji could not recognise me. Usually being an actor who has done 518 films (this doesn’t happen)."

The man then tried to say that it was due to the mask that he could not recognise Kher, but when asked what was the actor’s name, he could not say it. Kher quipped ‘mujhe chullu bhar paani me doob jaana chahiye’ and then saluted the man.

In the caption, the 68-year-old wrote that he presumed that people (at least in India) knew him, but this man ‘very innocently shattered’ his confidence, though he called it ‘beautifully refreshing.’ He thanked the local for keeping his feet firmly on the ground and used his oft-used ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ and other hashtags like ‘Life in Beautiful.’

Kher has been in Shimla for the past few days. His trip has had numerous notable moments, right from being felicitated by police officers, visiting his school and meeting Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

On the professional front, Kher recently published his third book Your Best Day is Today. His short film Happy Birthday won nominations at a New York film festival. The actor has also been busy with COVID-19-related relief efforts and had provided oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment to the needy during the second wave.

