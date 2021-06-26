Anupam Kher Shocked By Child's Answer To Casual Question, Has Heartwarming Gesture For Him

Anupam Kher’s recent visit to Shimla featured numerous heart-warming moments as the actor met the locals of the region and interacted with them. Though he has returned to Mumbai, it seems he can’t get over some of his memories on the trip. One such interaction with a five-year-old, whom he called his ‘best friend’, but also promised to bear the kid’s education costs.

Anupam Kher’s ‘heart touching encounter’ with five-year-old

Anupam Kher met a five-year-old boy named Himanshu at the Jatogh railway station near Shimla. As they sat on the bench, the A Wednesday star could be seen asking him his name, where he was from, and where he was headed to.

The child told Kher about a ‘gaddi’ (train) standing on the line (station) and being scared because of the honking of its horns.

He also explained the different kinds of horns and that his own train would honk 'koo koo' and it would come with a 'small engine' since it had got spoilt. The duo then crosses over to the other railway track as he stated that the train would come on the other track. Himanshu even introduced Kher to his mother as they took a stroll on the station and in his caption, the latter stated that they had become 'best friends.'

However, Kher asked him a casual question, where his father was, and the kid’s ‘matter of fact’ answer that he was no more ‘shook’ the former completely. Kher mentioned in his caption that he promised Himanshu's mother Usha that his education expenses will be borne by Anupam Kher Foundation.

From his Shimla trip, the actor posted numerous other videos which his interaction with his school friend, a man who could not recognise him,trying out archery and making egg burji with his mother Dulari.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.