Anupam Kher Shows 'the Only Way To Be Taller Than' The Great Khali; See Pics

Fresh off the success of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher recently met up with popular WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) star The Great Khali. The veteran actor took to his social media to share pictures from their meeting. Famous for his tall build standing at almost seven feet, the wrestler is known for towering over every person he meets.

Naturally for actor Anupam Kher, the same was the case as fans had a field day in the comment section over the height differences of the duo. Check out the picture and how fans are reacting to it.

Anupam Kher with The Great Khali

The 67-year-old took to his official Instagram to share pictures from his meeting with The Great Khali where the duo is seen sporting a matching white button-up. For the picture, Kher ditched his usual glasses and wore a pair of sunglasses. In the next picture, Kher can be seen standing up on a chair next to the wrestler to close the distance in their height.

In the caption, Kher hilariously talked about how one can become taller than The Great Khali. He wrote, ''The ONLY way one can be TALLER than @thegreatkhali is in the next pic…. 😁😂😂❤️ #SwipeLeft #Humbled #Honoured #Humoured #KhaliTheGreat''.

As mentioned earlier, fans could not stop gushing over the picture as one netizen wrote under Anupam Kher's post, ''sir you are looking so cute''. On the other hand, netizens spammed laughing emojis in the comment section while another user wrote, ''Hahaa.... that's great formula''.

More on Anupam Kher

After The Kashmir Files, the actor is all set for his next Sooraj Barjatya's flick 'Uunchai' also starring Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and more. Sharing a BTS picture from the filming of the movie, Kher shared a picture where he is seen touching his younger brother Raju Kher's feet. In the caption, Anupam Kher wrote, ''Cinema is that magical place where anything done with total passion and conviction becomes completely believable,''

He continued, ''It was nice to touch my younger brother @rajukherofficial ‘s feet in a scene in #SoorajBarjatya’s magnum opus #Uunchai. He was awkward but I got cheap thrills. Especially when other personalities in the scene were legendary''.

Image: Instagram/@thegreatkhali