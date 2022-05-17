Anupam Kher Starts 'beautiful Journey'; Gives Sneak Peek Of Next International Project

Seasoned actor Anupam Kher has commenced the shooting of his next international gig, The Son In Law. On Tuesday, May 17, the Bollywood star took to Instagram to officially announce the project alongside a clapperboard featuring the name of ABC's comedy show written in bold. It was a week ago when Kher informed fans that he was jetting off to Los Angeles. However, he did not specify the reason at the time.

Raising the curiosity of his followers, Anupam Kher hinted, "Something new is about to happen". Now, he has officially confirmed that the show The Son In Law has hit the floors.

'Another beautiful journey begins': Anupam Kher

In the photo, one of his crewmates is flaunting a clapperboard of the show while, Kher appears to be blurred in the background. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Another beautiful journey begins. First day of pilot shoot of #TheSonInLaw. Jai Ho!" Take a look at it here:

In a previous post from a week ago, The Kashmir Files star shared a happy photo of himself as he shared, "On my way to Los Angles!!! Something new is about to happen, my friends. Well, I liked this photo! And you?" Check it out below:

It was back in April, when Deadline reported Anupam Kher will essay one of the lead roles in The Son In Law alongside Reema Sampat, Chris Sullivan and Meera Simhan. Written and produced by Ajay Sahgal with Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, the ABC comedy show's plot follows the life of Jake, who is seeking the approval of his new fiance Asha's orthodox parents, especially a difficult-to-impress father-in-law.

According to the portal, Anupam Kher has been roped in to play the role of the father-in-law, Om Mehta who resides in a Fifth Avenue penthouse with his wife Khushi. Living alongside an A-list circle of friends and celebrities, Khushi believes that her daughter's boyfriend Jake is beneath them. Amid this, to keep his family in control, Om Mehta's primary quest is to keep his daughter away from Jake.

The details of The Son In Law's release date have been kept under wraps. In terms of work, Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of The Kashmir Files. The movie which impressed fans and critics alike also did an exceptional business at the box office.