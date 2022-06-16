Anupam Kher Takes Part In 'Shradh Puja' For Kashmiri Pandits In Varanasi Amid Killings

Anupam Kher, who took the internet by storm with his latest movie, The Kashmir Files, was recently seen performing the Shradh of the Kashmiri Pandits who lost their lives and even encouraged everyone to come out in support of the Kashmiri Pandits and let them resettle in Kashmir again after 32 years.

Anupam Kher takes part in Kashmiri Pandits’ Shradh puja

Anupam Kher was recently seen in Varanasi as he took part in the Shradh puja which was carried out for paying respect to all the Kashmiri Pandits who lost their lives. While interacting with the media thereafter, Anupam Kher reflected on his latest movie, The Kashmir Files and revealed how numerous stories about the brutal killings of the Kashmiri pandits by terrorists emerged after 32 years through the film along with several stories depicting brutality against women.

Stating further, he also mentioned that the moment he learnt about the Shradh puja for the departed souls of the Kashmiri Pandits, he decided to visit Varanasi to attend the puja. Moreover, he even urged the media, the politicians and the citizens of the country to come out in support of the Kashmiri Pandits who had been mum about the issue for 32 years. He then mentioned that it was everyone’s duty to ensure that everyone should ensure that the Kashmiri Pandits are resettled in the Kashmir valley. The Kashmir Files actor even threw light on how there were many of them in the country who gave a clean chit to the terrorists.

Anupam Kher headed to his Twitter account earlier and shared a creative and powerful image of a person wearing a sacred thread (Janeu), dripping with blood soon after the news about Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s brutal killing surfaced online. In the caption of the post, he demanded justice for Rahul Bhat and added a broken heart emoticon. He wrote, "#JusticeForRahulBhat" as he took to the micro-blogging platform on May 14.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher