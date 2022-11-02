Anupam Kher Talks About Films Struggling At Box Office; 'People Won't Like Anything Fake'

Anupam Kher recently spoke about the shift in preferences of moviegoers, leading to many films struggling to mint good numbers at the Box Office. The actor, whose latest release The Kashmir Files emerged as a blockbuster hit, mentioned that people's sensibilities have changed over time especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many have gravitated away from 'fake' narratives being presented on screen.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Kher explained how common folk has gone through their 'tragedy, trauma' due to the pandemic, and are now looking for honest stories that would resonate with them.

Anupam Kher opens up on films struggling at Box Office

"I think people have changed in the last two years. With the Covid and lockdown, the audience has gone through a change. Anything that is fake doesn’t touch them, anything that is real, they will go for it. It is a good churning for us. We need to rethink," he mentioned.

The actor further added, "People have gone through their own tragedy, trauma, fears. So, they won’t like anything fake today. If a film is made with honesty, from the heart, it will resonate with the audience. In these two years, they also got to see a lot of world cinema. They have a choice now.”

Kher cited the example of his forthcoming film Uunchai, mentioning that its trailer was received well without any negativity. "Today, whatever we post, there is some negative comment. But for Uunchai, I didn’t see a single negative comment. This is the purity of the film which has reached out. People have understood ‘ye bande sahi hai’ (These guys are nice). This is instinctive.” The actor said that Hindi cinema is going through a 'churning period', which will benefit everyone in the end.

Anupam Kher's upcoming film Uunchai also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film will release on November 11, 2022. Kher also starred in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which was all about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. It also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi among others.

