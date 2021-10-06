Anupam Kher Talks About 'philosophy Of Being A Hindu', Says ‘Hinduism Believes In Harmony’

Actor Anupam Kher, who has recently been conferred an honorary doctorate in Philosophy of Hindu studies from the Hindu University of America, spoke about his 'philosophy of being a Hindu'. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the veteran stated that Hinduism believes in compassion, equality, harmony, selflessness, respect for other religions among other things.

Adding that the philosophy of Hindu has survived 'thousands and thousands' of years, along with 200 years of British rule, he slammed people trying to spread misinformation to get noticed and for their '15 seconds of fame.' He reiterated that people will continue to survive because 'goodness and compassion at the end of it survive'.

Anupam Kher on his philosophy of Hinduism

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 6, Anupam Kher uploaded a 10-minute clip of his interview and titled it as 'Being a Hindu.' For the caption, he wrote, 'Sharing an interview I did with @suyesha_savant a week back about the philosophy of being a Hindu. Today Hearing #DrShaddhaBindroo talking about her assassinated father Shri #MLBindroo ji yesterday in Srinagar confirmed that we live and practice the philosophy of being a Hindu. More power to the family. Love a prayers always. Please watch and share!.'

Citing Lord Krishna's dialogue to Arjun in The Bhagavad Gita, which translates as 'Do favours and don't expect any rewards in return', the actor mentioned that he has applied this mantra in his career as well by constantly working and leaving the criticism aside.

He recently uploaded his award receiving speech on Instagram, and explained the reason for believing in Hinduism as a way of life. He wrote, 'Why I think being a HINDU is a way of life. It is not only related to religion!! Here are the excerpts from my speech after I received the Honorary doctorate from the Hindu University of America! It chronicles the stories of my childhood to my grown up years.'

On the work front, the actor recently announced his next film, Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, for which he has started shooting in Kathmandu. He was also touring several cities in the US for his new show Zindagi Ka Safar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAM KHER)