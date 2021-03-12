Anupam Kher Thanks PM Modi For Inviting Him To 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Event

Anupam Kher cannot thank PM Narendra Modi enough for his new initiative. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shares pictures and videos from the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav launch event that commemorates 75 years of Independence. He even shared a recording on Prime Minister Modi’s speech from this event.

Anupam Kher thanks PM Modi for inviting him to the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event

PM Narendra Modi recently launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The initiative was launched to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. For this same initiative, a launch event was organized in New Delhi and was attended by many politicians and celebrities. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was also in attendance.

He took to Instagram and shared some glimpses from the event. In his Instagram post, Anupam Kher shared videos from the event and clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the event. He then posed for a few pictures and even interacted with the media. In the end, he added a few clips from the performances at took place at the event.

Along with these glimpses from the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav event, Anupam Kher wrote, “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, @prahladspatel ji, and @ministryofculturegoi for inviting me to the grand opening of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav initiative. What an inspiring speech Hon. PM!!”.

Anupam Kher continued and wrote, “It is an honour and my privilege to be the part of the team for the preparations of #75YearsofIndependence. I will give my best to make a grand success of this worthy cause and the campaign! Jai Hind!”. Take a look at Anupam Kher’s video from this even below.

Anupam Kher's mother gets vaccinated

Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram and shared videos of him and his mother getting the COVID-19 vaccine. In his Instagram video, Anupam Kher thanked the medical staff, doctors, and the government for making it possible. In the second video, Anupam Kher is recording a conversation between his mother and the doctor. He wrote how his mother constantly repeated that she is not scared to get vaccinate and even yelled at the Bollywood actor a couple of times. Watch both of Anupam Kher's videos below.