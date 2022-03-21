Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher is currently basking into the success of his latest film The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial narrates the heart-wrenching story of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to flee their homeland and live as a refugee in their own country. The film is receiving positive reviews from viewers across the country. As the film's team also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, they now received appreciation from Uttar Pradesh's governor Anandiben Patel.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared some glimpses of The Kashmir Files' team's meeting with UP Governor Anandiben Patel. In the pictures, shared by the actor, the film's team could be seen indulging in a serious conversation with the UP Governor. In the caption, Anupam Kher mentioned how he always wanted to visit Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, ever since he got his first job at Bhartendu Brama Centre. His wish came true 43 years later. He wrote, "Thank you Hon. Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt. #AnandibenPatel ji for inviting us to #RajBhavan for evening tea. Your appreciation of our film The Kashmir Files was humbling & heartwarming! On a personal note it was great to step into the iconic place. In 1979 after passing out from the National School Of Drama my first job was in Lucknow’s Bhartendu Brama Centre. Just a kilometer away from Raj Bhavan. Every time I crossed on my bicycle I wished to go in. Today after 43years that dream got fulfilled!! Thank you Her Excellency for the invite."

Glimpses of Anupam Kher's meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher and the team of The Kashmir Files met Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The actor mentioned how the film's team thanked the CM for making the film tax free in UP. He wrote, "Lucknow me mukhyamantri aadarniya @myogi_adityanath ji se unke nivassthan par mulakaat hui. The Kashmir Files team ne unhe pradesh me humari film tax free karne ke liye dhanyawaad diya." "Unhone film ke sachche pradarshan ki sarahna ki. Dhanyawaad Yogi ji. Jai Ho," he added. Here is the post shared by Anupam Kher.

