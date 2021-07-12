Anupam Kher 'thrilled And Proud'; Shares Video Of Russian School Cadets Singing 'Ae Watan'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently revealed his happiness when he shared a video that depicted the students of a Russian Army School singing one of the popular Indian patriotic songs during their morning assembly. The actor further stated how that song was one of his favourite ones and left all his fans amazed by dropping the video on social media. Several fans poured in love and expressed how proud they felt on watching the video.





Anupam Kher's reaction on seeing Russian cadets singing ‘E Vatan’

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which a bunch of Russian army cadets can be seen happily singing the popular Indian song from Manoj Kumar’s movie, Shaheed. In the video, they were seen with their hands on each other’s shoulders as they sang the song, ‘E Vatan’ together.

In the caption, the actor stated, “This song from the film Shaheed was my most favourite patriotic song ever.” He also revealed how “Thrilled and proud” he was to hear this song being sung as a morning school assembly prayer by the Russian army school cadets. In the end, he cheered all his fans and hailed, “Jai Ho and Jai Hind!!”

Many of the fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how thrilled they were after watching Russian cadets sing an Indian patriotic song. Some of them also stated how they felt proud of seeing it and thanked the actor for sharing it with them. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.





Anupam Kher’s latest post

As Anupam Kher frequently shares fun and interesting posts for his fans online, he recently added yet another one to his Instagram handle. In the post, he added a few pictures of himself walking down the road with a mask on. In the caption, he wrote, Please don’t try to fix me. Please understand that like everybody else I too just get sad sometimes. So sometimes I shut the world out and when I feel better I will let it back in! :)”

The actor was last seen in an American series, New Amsterdam in which he essayed the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor. Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming documentary, Bhuj: The Day India Shook in which he will be essaying the part of the narrator of the film.

