Anupam Kher To Share Screen Space With Neena Gupta In Upcoming Film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently announced his upcoming project which will also be his 519th film. Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and shared the first look of his movie Shiv Shastri Balboa. Kher will be seen sharing the screen with actor Neena Gupta. Kher said that he was extremely excited and delighted to work with Gupta for the upcoming movie.

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta to share the screen soon

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will be back on the screen together for the upcoming movie Shiv Shastri Balboa. Taking to his Instagram Kher shared the first look of the movie and wrote, "Presenting the first look of my new film #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!!." The movie will have elements of humour and drama and is about a story of an Indian family surviving overseas.

Neena Gupta also shared her excitement for the movie as she took to her Instagram handle and shared the same poster. While sharing the poster she wrote that she was extremely excited to work with Kher after so many years. She wrote, "Very excited to be working with @anupampkher after so many years, on our new film #Shiv Shastri Balboa."

Fans react to Anupam Kher's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Anupam Kher's Instagram post and left their comments. Fans congratulated Kher on his upcoming project and also wrote that they were really excited and couldn't wait for the movie. While one fan wrote they themselves were going through Rocky Balboa phase and couldn't wait to watch Kher on the screen.

Anupam Kher shares a picture with Leonardo De Caprio

Anupam Kher shared a picture with Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio and also shared the story behind the picture. Kher wrote "I met @leonardodicaprio at an event in Los Angeles a few years back. I introduced myself. I said, “I am an Indian actor.” He said, “I know!” I asked, “How?” And then he just gave me a warm hug. He was kind and affectionate. The best thing about being an actor is that you meet wonderful people from all over the world and bond with them easily. Actors are a tribe in themselves."

Image: Anupma Kher's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.