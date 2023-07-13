Anupam Kher To Star In 'India’s Biggest Multi-language Film', Shares First Look Poster

Anupam Kher has been an integeral part of the film industry for over four decades.The actor has essayed a variety of roles in his career. He has now taken to social media to announce his latest and 539th movie.

Anupam Kher asks fans to guess what character he will play in his next

The actor announced his 539th film on Instagram and shared that it will not be based on mythology or any ‘great epics’. Along with the announcement, he also shared a photo of his character sitting on a grand throne featuring golden snakes. He asked his fans to comment on the role they think he is playing.

(Anupam Kher shared a photo of his character from his new film | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Anupam Kher also shared that even though the film is not based on any mythology or epic, the story is well-known far and wide. He described the project as ‘India’s biggest multi-language film’. While he did not divulge more details about the movie, he shared that an official announcement of the same will be made on August 24.

Busy time for Anupam Kher

Just a few days back the National award-winning actor Kher announced his 538th film. He shared a first glimpse of his character and revealed that he will essay the role of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The 68-year old actor expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to play him on screen but did not reveal the movie’s release date or title.

Apart from these two films, the actor also has in his kitty Kangana Ranaut’s first directorial venture Emergency. In the film, he will play the role of Indian minister Jayaprakash Narayan. He is also currently working on the films, Vijay 69 and the anthology film Metro In Dino which boasts an ensemble cast of Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta.