Anupam Kher Tries Hands On Archery, Has A Special Request For Olympic Selection Committee

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Instagram
Actor Anupam Kher who is currently in his hometown Shimla has been regularly treating fans with some amazing anecdotes from his childhood. Recently, the actor-author decided to try his hand in Archery and tried his best to hit the bull's eye. He took to Instagram and shared a video while acing up the sport and revealed that it was ‘great fun' for him to enjoy Archery for the first time.
The video began with Anupam concentrating and trying to build up a stance and then focusing on his aim. Surrounded by picturesque forest and greenery around, the actor seems to have practiced a lot to get that correct posture. While captioning the post, the actor sent a request to the Olympic committee to take notice of his stance with which he tried hard to hit the bullseye. “I know I am a little away from the bullseye but it was great fun trying out #Archery for the first time in my life. It took me more than a half-hour to get the posture right. Indian Olympic selection committee, I hope that you at least liked my stance? I think after a little bit of more practice, I am sure I am going to hit the bull's eye. Jai Ho!!,” wrote Anupam. Actor Tiger Shroff took to the comment section and wrote, “Kya baat hai sir.” Anupam’s close friend Satish Kaushik wrote, “ Wah Khersaab, this too.”
Earlier, Anupam Kher paid a visit to his school in Shimla where he studied from grade 6 to 11. Looking back at some of the long-lost memories, the actor recalled the time he spent in the school where he identified his inner actor and how he made friends whom he cherishes for a lifetime. The actor gave a tour of DAV Higher Secondary School while explaining the years he studied and participated in various cultural events. “It was amazingly nostalgic and emotional to visit my school #DAVHigherSecondarySchool in Shimla. I was a student from 1966 to 1971. A backbencher. . The building and classrooms look different but memories are the same & fresh. Remembered my teachers and their teachings. It is now an English medium school! Was happy to meet the present principal and teachers. My only suggestion to them is ‘ Become modern but don’t forget old traditions, past principals, teachers, and students!! My class fellows from that time #Navprakash and #AnilSharma accompanied me. Jai Ho!! (sic),” he wrote.
