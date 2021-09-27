Anupam Kher frequently shares quirky and interesting videos of his mother, Dulari, that leaves his fans amazed and a similar situation occurred recently when the actor posted a video in which he asked her to call him Dr. Kher.

The Saaransh actor urged his mother to refer to him as Dr. Kher as he was recently given the Honorary Doctorate in the United States. All his fans were left in awe after watching the video and mentioned how much they missed watching her videos.

Anupam Kher meets his mother after 4 months

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a cute video clip in which he can be seen capturing his mother, Dulari while interacting with him and the other family members. In the video, he first tells his mother to start calling him Dr. Kher to which she says that he is her ‘Bittoo’ and she will refer to him as the same till she lives. Anupam Kher then tells her that he received an Honorary Award in the US to which she says that she knows about it as his brother Raju showed the pictures of the same. The actor also pans the camera to his brother, Raju Kher, and other family members and then urges them to call him Dr. Kher. As the actor’s mother denies referring to him as Dr. Kher, the actor urges her to at least call him with the name for one day. She then agrees to it and they all call him Dr. Kher and delights him.

In the caption, he revealed how he met his mother after four months and stated, “Dulari is BACK Met Mom after a gap of 4 months!! Made lots of videos. But putting this one first. Requested her (other family members too) to call me #DrKher, at least for a day since I was given the Honrary Doctorate in US recently! Watch for yourself how my family, especially #Mata chooses to ignore my grand achievement!! But that is what families are all about. Jai Ho!” (Sic)

Many fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and expressed their delight in watching his mother’s video after so long. Many fans also stated how much they missed Dulari while many others added how cute she was. Some of them also dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their amazement at watching the ‘Dulari Rocks’ video after a long time. Take a look at some of the fan's reactions to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@Anupamkher