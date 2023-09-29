Anupam Kher Visits Ayodhya, Seeks Blessings At Hanuman Garhi Temple

Senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is making no secret of his devotion towards Lord Ram or Lord Hanuman. The actor is in the holy city of Ayodhya often called the ‘City of Ram’ to offer his prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to his X account, formerly Twitter, the megastar wrote: “My dear friends! With the blessings of Lord Ram I, for the very first time have gotten the chance to come to Ayodhya. Tonight evening at 8pm we will meet at the venerated Hanuman Garhi. Jai Shree Ram! Jai Bajrangbali!”

Anupam Kher is not the only one to visit the holy site as others too have come here to offer their prayers to Lord Hanuman. Some of these include Akshay Kumar and recently Tamil megastar Rajinikanth who had gone to Ayodhya to celebrate the success of his film ‘Jailer’.

Earlier too, the actor had expressed his desire to visit the temple public and on Thursday tweeted a picture of himself with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whom he met at the Chief Minister's residence. Standing alongside the two were the priest Jagat Guru Swami Raghavcharya and producer Priya Gupta.

He had posted some pictures of their meet and wrote: “I am going to Ayodhya tomorrow for a pleasant task. However, before going there, today I visited the Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence along with Jagat Guru Swami Raghavcharya ji Maharaj and Priya Gupta. Yogi ji, meeting you I get energy. For your blessings and good wishes I sincerely thank you. Jai Bajarangbali".

Anupam Kher most recently starred in the Vivek Agnihotri directorial ‘The Vaccine War’ which was touted as India’s first bio-science film. A tribute to the fraternity of doctors and scientists who developed the vaccine, Kher was seen essaying the role of a Cabinet Secretary in the film, making a special appearance.