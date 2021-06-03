Anupam Kher Visits His First House In Mumbai As He Completes 40 Years In The City; Watch

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher who recently completed 37 years in the industry, took to Instagram and shared a video while celebrating 40 years since the time he came to the ‘city of dreams' Mumbai to try his luck. The actor who first came to Mumbai in 1981, took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced the time he stayed in a small flat with three other people and used to try his fate in films while struggling to get that first break in films. The video showed the actor visiting the streets and the rented room where he spent a year of his life.

Anupam Kher celebrates 40 years in Mumbai

Apart from visiting the rented house, he even interacted with the family of his then landlord and asked them about the old memories. While sharing his thoughts on the same, the actor said in the clip, “40 years, what a journey, what a city, what a life. My relationship with Mumbai, this city, and how this city has given so much to so many people. So many people must have come to this city and have made this big and that is the magic of this city. From being on the streets to sleeping on the railway platform, now I am travelling in a car. I had never thought about it and never dreamt that one day I will spend 40 years in this city and this city will be so kind to me like it is to others.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)



Followed by this, he spoke about travelling to the “first place when he came to Mumbai and stayed.” The place was the one where he shared the room with four people. The actor then went to shares several anecdotes from the time he stepped into the city and how he had this in mind to achieve something biog and make a name for himself. After reaching his rented place, the actor met the residents and the family of his landlords while speaking to them and recalling old memories.



The residents of the place also praised the actor’s generosity and said that “he comes every year to meet the people” and recalls his time spent here while interacting with other locals despite being a great actor. While sharing his story, Anupam wrote, “My 40 years in Mumbai. I landed in the ‘city of dreams, Mumbai on the 3rd June 1981 to try my luck in Indian Cinema. This city has been extremely kind to me. From a nobody it allowed me to become somebody. Last week I went to the place I first lived in. I go there often. I shared my small room with four other people! But my address was literally an eye-opener and an indicator of what was going to follow. The only thing required out of me was hard work. Thank you 2/15, Kherwadi for giving me a roof! You will always remain my most special and iconic address.”



