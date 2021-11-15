Anupam Kher Visits Old Friend In Mumbai Who Happens To Be Vicky Kaushal's Father: Read

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher had a long struggle in the city of dreams, Mumbai, before starring in films. The actor began his acting career in 1984 by portraying the role of a 64-year-old man in Mahesh Bhatt's Saaransh. While the actor has come a long way now and has also worked in several international projects, he often likes to revisit those days and remember how chasing dreams was important for them.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher recently shared an incident from the 1980s in Mumbai. The actor revealed he shared an apartment with action director Sham Kaushal as they were struggling hard for making their dreams come true. Anupam Kher wrote, "Story: In 1982 both, Action Director @shamkaushal09 ji and I were neighbours in Shastri Nagar, Santacruz. We both were sharing rooms with 3 other occupants. We were struggling hard to make our dreams come true." He further mentioned how Sham Kaushal has always been polite and revealed he visited him to eat some alloo parathas. The New Amsterdam actor wrote, "Sham ji was always polite and kind. As he is now. Life has been kind to us. After 39 years I went to his 28th floor big house in Andheri to have Allo Paranthas, deliciously made by his kind & generous wife #VeenaJi with white butter. This was one of the most wonderful mornings I have had in a long time. We laughed and talked about the importance of chasing dreams."

Anupam Kher calls Vicky Kaushal one of his favourite actors

Sharing the heartfelt story, Anupam Kher posted a few pictures from his visit to Sham Kaushal's home in Mumbai, The actor posed with Sham Kaushal's son Vicky Kaushal and the action director himself. One of the photos also had Vicky Kaushal's mother Veena Kaushal. Sharing the pictures, Anupam Kher continued, "By the way, the young man with the beard happens to be Sham Ji’s son & one of my favourite actors @vickykaushal09.🤓Thank you Kaushals for your love, warmth and generosity!! This story doesn’t have an end!!" Vicky Kaushal reacted to the photo and wrote, "Love and respect Sir… always!"

On the work front, Anupam Kher has been shooting for his 520th film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also casts Parineeti Chora, Boman Irani, and Amitabh Bachchan. He recently had a life-changing experience while shooting for the film in Nepal.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher