Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for a couple of his projects and amid the shoots, the actor recently managed time to visit the Prime Ministers' museum in Delhi and shared glimpses of the same on social media. He posted a video clip of himself in which he was seen giving his fans a tour of the museum while urging them all to visit the place.

Take a look at what Anupam Kher posted online.

Anupam Kher urges fans to visit the Prime ministers' Museum in Delhi

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of videos and photos giving his fans a sneak peek into his latest visit to the Prime Minister Museums' situated in Delhi. In the video, he stated how he felt proud while visiting the museum which can be compared to the best museums in the world. Adding to it, he further shared glimpses of the museum and asked his fans to visit the place with their family and feel proud of their country.

In the caption, he stated how the Prime Ministers' museum in Delhi was spectacular, interactive, informative and brilliantly designed while adding how proud he was after visiting the museum. He further congratulated the entire team who conceived, curated and built the museum. The caption read, “Visited the #PrimeMinistersMuseum in Delhi! It is amazing and can be compared to any best museum in the world! Spectacular, interactive, informative and brilliantly designed! Felt so proud! Please visit this place with your family and friends! Congratulations to the entire team who conceived, curated and built it! Jai Hind!” (sic)

Anupam Kher recently wrapped up his 526th film, Kaagaz 2 in which he will be seen joining hands with his dear friend and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The movie will also star Pankaj Tripathi and will focus on a common man, who was mistakenly declared dead by the government. The film will be the remake of the Malayalam movie Nirnnayakam, which was released in 2013 and will be the sequel to the 2021 film Kaagaz. While briefing fans about his new project, Anupam Kher expressed his delight about being on an amazing journey in Bollywood. "Friends, 526 films in these 28 years have only been possible because of the love and blessings showered upon by you all. Your prayers, blessings, constant love, and all have made me who I am today.", he wrote.

