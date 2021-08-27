Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra's Restaurant In New York; Feels Proud Of Her

Anupam Kher recently visited Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ popular restaurant in New York and had dinner. He did not miss out to share glimpses of the fun time he spent and added a set of photos and videos in which he was seen posing with the entire staff of Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant, Sona.

Anupam Kher visits Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant, Sona in New York

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared pictures and videos from the time he visited Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant named Sona in New York. He posted a video clip of himself in which he can be seen standing with the restaurant staff and stating how happy he is to be at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona. He then introduced everyone by referring to them as ‘wonderful people’ headed by the Chef standing next to him. He then praised how amazing the food was and then urged them to hail ‘Jai Ho’ together. He further added a group picture of them together while they posed inside the kitchen. Anupam Kher also shared images and videos of the dishes he ordered at the restaurant and further posed with the head chef. In the end, he shared a cute picture of himself posing with Priyanka Chopra.

In the caption, Anupam praised Priyanka’s restaurant for its food and ambience and wrote about how she made him proud. He stated, “Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho! 🌺😍 #Food #Restaurant #IndianInAmerica”.

Many fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and swamped the comment section with love. One of the fans wrote about how even they visited the same restaurant a few weeks ago and stated ‘the food and everything was just amazing… will visit again for sure'. Some of the other fans poured in heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express their amazement at seeing the actor’s post. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM