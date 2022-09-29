Actor-author Anupam Kher recently paid a visit to ace badminton player PV Sindhu's house and was completely bowled after looking at the sportswoman's accomplishments and medals for the country. Anupam documented his visit on Twitter while giving a glimpse of Sindhu's house and shelves filled with trophies.

Starting from the trophies that she won for the Under 16 tournaments and the Olympics, Sindhu gave an inside view of all her accomplishments and pride that she brought to the country through the sport.

Anupam Kher visits PV Sindhu's house

Appreciating and being proud of the 27-year-old badminton player, Anupam can be heard saying, "One and only champion, look at this wall, I used to be very proud that mere wall pe kaafi saare awards hai par ye toh kamaal hai, (at my place, there's a load of awards but this is amazing) oh my god.” He further added, “Yaha toh jagah hi nhi hai, bilkul jagah nhi hai.” (There is no space here). PV Sindhu wore a shirt with blue pants while Anupam wore a blue coat.

AMAZING: I had the privilege of visiting CHAMP @Pvsindhu1’s home.She very humbly gave me a tour of her achievements, awards and trophies! Right from the age of 8!😳ये है हमारे भारत की बेटी।ये है हमारे देश की शान।ये है हमारी प्रेरणात्मक HERO! जय हो! जय हिंद! 👏🌈🇮🇳🇮🇳 #YouthIcon pic.twitter.com/gk1ooybScE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 29, 2022

Anupam also said in the video that he had a conversation with Sindhu's father where he shared plans of taking over another floor as they are running short of a place for trophies and medals. The Saaransh star who felt 'privileged' to have visited the badminton player's house, and wrote how he was mesmerised to see all the feathers that she has added to her embellished cap.

"This is AMAZING: Recently I had the privilege of visiting CHAMP @pvsindhu1’s home. She very humbly gave me a tour of her achievements! Right from the age of 8! I was completely bowled by her awards, trophies & humility! She is our daughter of India, our honour. She is our motivating hero. Jai ho, Jai hind."

Sharing a picture of their meeting on Instagram, Sindhu also wrote, “Had the fortune of spending time with one of all time greats of Indian cinema. The laughs, the memories, and quality conversation. What an honour.”

For the unversed, PV Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medallist, having won silver in the 2016 Rio Games and bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She is currently recovering from her ankle injury that she sustained during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Image: Twitter/@AnupamPKher/PVSindhu