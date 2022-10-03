Anupam Kher Visits Taj Mahal Amid Shoot In Agra; Lauds Monument's Wonderful Architecture

Anupam Kher recently visited the iconic Taj Mahal while shooting for his 532nd film in Agra. The actor shared a video alongside a caption detailing the monument's wonderful architecture and fine workmanship, while also praising the government for creating a systematic and organised way for visitors. He also urged everyone, especially Indian citizens, to visit the Taj Mahal soon.

Anupam Kher visits Taj Mahal amid shoot in Agra

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, October 3, the actor dropped a minute-long video of him taking a walk in front of the Taj Mahal while interacting with his fans. He heaped praise on one of the seven wonders of the world, while also hailing the government's efforts in creating a smooth experience for tourists.

He also penned a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Got the opportunity to see the Taj Mahal today. Luxurious and grand. Not only a sign of love. A wonderful work of architecture and fine workmanship too! The arrangement made by the government for convenient viewing for all is commendable!"

Anupam Kher is quite active on social media, giving fans constant updates about his personal and professional life. The actor also shared a stunning video of Agra's landscape as he landed in the city for shooting his 532nd film, major details of which are yet unknown.

The movie will also feature Guru Randhawa in his acting debut. Announcing his association with the project, the Suit Suit crooner shared a picture with Kher and wrote, "Reading my 1st Script and it is his 532nd. I am a newcomer and #KherSaab is a legend (Sir hates to be called that). You people have been very generous and kind to me as a singer. Now I need your love and blessings in my new journey as an ACTOR. I promise to work very hard! I couldn’t have asked for a better launch."

