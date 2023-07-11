Anupam Kher Warns People Of Nature's Wrath Amid Floods In Himachal Pradesh

Anupam Kher is known to not shy away from voicing his opinion as and when the situation calls for it. The heavy rains affecting the country at the moment, particularly in the state of Himachal Pradesh, have been dominating headlines reporting on the havoc they have been wreaking. Anupam Kher recently weighed in on the situation, sharing his opinion on the same along with a word to the wise.

'Red' and 'Orange' alerts have been issued in various districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Flash flood alerts have also been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for a few areas.

Anupam Kher often uses his social media platforms for anecdotal purposes.

Anupam Kher weighs in on man taking advantage of nature

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to express his sympathies for the turmoil the state of Himachal Pradesh was currently going through. The message, penned in Hindi, was also shared on his Instagram stories. The actor expressed his disappointment in the manner in which innocent lives and properties worth crores, both privately owned, as well as, government-held, have been lost.

Kher in particular pointed out the long-standing role of the people in invoking nature's wrath to this scale. Though he expressed his sympathies, he also pointed out how it is a well known fact that taking advantage of nature never reaps good rewards in the long run. He concluded his note by asserting, "Greed must end somewhere."

Himachal Pradesh on high-alert

The state of Himachal Pradesh is currently on high-alert as it braves the ongoing heavy rains. Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur and Lahaul will be experiencing heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours. An orange alert has been issued for Una, Hamirpur, Kangra and Chamba. Flash floods are expected in Mandi, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti over the next 24 hours.