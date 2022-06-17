Anupam Kher Welcomes Ranvir Shorey On Board For 'The Signature' With Special Gift; Watch

Actor-author Anupam Kher's impeccable acting craft and energy levels are just unmatchable. At 67, the actor is just unstoppable as he has been constantly shooting for his upcoming ventures. After the smashing success of The Kashmir Files, the actor has hopped on to his next project, The Signature. Anupam Kher, who is in Lucknow for filming the project, recently welcomed a new entrant into the cast of the venture.

Anupam Kher shared a video on Twitter, wherein he expressed his happiness on reuniting with his Khosla Ka Ghosla co-star Ranvir Shorey, who will step onto a pivotal role in The Signature. For the unversed, given the illustrious career graph of the versatile actor, the upcoming project with be Kher's 525th film in Indian cinema.

Anupam Kher welcomes Ranvir Shorey on board for The Signature

Though the Saraansh star did not specify much about Shorey's character in the film, what caught the attention of the fans was the surprise gift presented by Anupam. Kher, in his video, confessed how much he adores Shorey and is grateful for the fact that he agreed to be a part of the forthcoming project. As a token of appreciation, Anupam gifted Ranvir a mobile phone which the latter seemed to be needed 'badly.'

Dearest @RanvirShorey ! You are hilarious! Thank you for agreeing to be part of our film #TheSignature. You are brilliant! As a token of appreciation for your graceful gesture I gifted you something you needed badly! I love our funny conversation! 😂😬 #Actor #Humbled #Friend pic.twitter.com/FtPDvdyTWY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 16, 2022

The video begins with the 49-year-old excited star drooling over his new iPhone as he thanked Anupam for the wonderful gesture. While flaunting his new iPhone, Shorey was asked in the clip by Kher, "What is that in your hands?" to which he replied, "something close to my heart? Anupam then questioned the person who gave him the beautiful gift. "The noble and humble person who is behind the camera has gifted me this phone," said Ranvir with a smile.

The conversation between the stalwart and Shorey became more interesting as Kher said, "You are very special to me hence I decided to show my appreciation for you with this special gift. This does not mean the fact that people who are watching the video will think that I might gift mobile phones to all those who are special as well."

Earlier, Anupam Kher had shared stills from the shooting sets while announcing the title of his new venture. The Signature is directed by Gajendra Ahire while KC Bokadia will be bankrolling it. Meanwhile, taking a brief hiatus from shooting earlier, the actor visited Varanasi and performed a Shradh puja in the name of all the Kashmiri Pandits who lost their lives. While interacting with the media thereafter, the actor had reflected thoughts on his last release, The Kashmir Files and revealed how numerous stories about the brutal killings of the Kashmiri pandits by terrorists emerged after 32 years through the film along with several stories depicting brutality against women.

