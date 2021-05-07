Anupam Kher Wins Best Actor At NYCIFF 2021, Kirron Kher Says 'proud Of You'

Anupam Kher has added another feather to his cap as he won the accolade of the Best Actor at the New York City International Film Festival. He received the honour for his role in the short film titled Happy Birthday. Taking to Instagram to share the news with his fans and followers, he expressed his gratitude. He shared the promo image of the film along with the tag of the Best Actor that has been bestowed upon him by the NYCIFF. He also shared some of his looks from the film, one of which was a black and white picture of him with a skull cap and the other one saw him a little more dressed down but still sporting the velvet skull cap.

Another huge win for Anupam Kher

Speaking about the win, Anupam Kher said that he was ‘extremely happy’ to have won the accolade for his short film. He also informed everyone that his film had also won the award for Best Film and that he was ‘thrilled’ because of it. He went on to thank the entire team who had aspired to make the film what it was and especially mentioned his co-star Ahana Kumra for her performance in the film. His hashtags let everyone know that he felt happy and humbled on the win.

Anupam Kher’s Instagram followers as well as his friends from the industry came together to wish him on his success. Actor and director Satish Kaushik congratulated him on yet another victory and another feather to his cap. Most of his followers said that they were very proud and congratulated him. People also said that they were happy that an actor like him was representing India in an international forum. Most people commented on the post using emojis ranging from the fire emoji to the heart emoji. The post has received 25.7K likes and 457 comments and still counting.

Anupam Kher’s wife, Kirron Kher, also wished her husband on his victory but she did not do so by simply commenting on his post. Kirron Kher’s Instagram saw her posting the same thing that Anupam Kher had posted while congratulating him on his victory. She said, “Congratulations dear @anupampkher. Proud of you”, to express her joy on her husband’s win.

