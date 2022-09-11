Anupam Kher shared a special post to wish his younger brother Raju Kher on his birthday, calling his sibling a 'selfless and wonderful' person. The Kashmir Files actor dropped a video on social media, mentioning that Raju has not only supported him at all times but also treated the actor's success as his own. Anupam wished for them to have a wonderful relationship ahead and hoped everyone would get a brother like Raju.

Anupam Kher wishes brother Raju on his birthday with a special video

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, September 11, the actor dropped the video in which he mentioned, "You are younger to me but you support me like an elder brother. Tum utne successful nahi ho jitna successful main hu, duniya ke nazariye se, lekin tumne meri success ko apni success banaya hua hai (you are not as successful as me for the world, but you treat my success as your own), which is the most remarkable quality that you have."

He added, "I don't think if I was in your place, I would have felt so much like that. You are selfless, wonderful, have a great sense of humour. You have been punished a lot because of me during childhood, I used to be naughty and you were the one who used to be caught." The actor also wished Raju good health and happiness.

Captioning the post, Anupam Kher further heaped praise on Raju and added that this special video is "to tell the world how lucky I am to have you in my life."

On the work front, Anupam Kher was recently seen in superhit films like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. He now has films like Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai and Kangana Ranaut's Emergency among others in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMKHER)