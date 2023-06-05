Anupam Kher Wishes Mother On Her Birthday, Shares Vintage Photos From Younger Days

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to pen a sweet note for his mother Dulari, on the occasion of her birthday. Along with the note, he shared a few pictures from his childhood and some picture-perfect moments with his family. In the caption, Kher described his feelings and wrote that a mother is the key to happiness.

The veteran actor wrote (as per English translation), "My lovely mother! Many many congratulations and best wishes on your birthday. May God grant you long and healthy age. It is very hard to describe the feeling of who you are to us in words." He further wrote that a mother's love never changes till death. Whenever the world makes one cry, a mother comes forward to make her child laugh. He concluded with the thought that "Mother is the key to the vault of happiness."

As for the pictures, Anupam Kher first shared a throwback photo of himself as a baby, with his mother. Next, he shared a picture of his parents, followed by a black-and-white photograph of himself with his brothers and his mother.

(Anupam Kher shares a black-and-white photo of him with his brother and mother Dulari. | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

(Anupam Kher as a baby with mother Dulari. | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

In the next few slides, he added some candid pictures of his family, where he and his brother are seen relaxing on their mother's lap. In one of the photos, the actor is seen twinning with mother Dulari, in matching caps and flashing smiles. Check out the pictures below.

(Anupam Kher and his brother relaxing in a park with their mother. | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

(Anupam Kher posing with his mother in all smiles. | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

About Anupam Kher's Vijay 69

Anupam Kher is gearing up for his movie Vijay 69. The film deals with an aged man who competes in a triathlon at the age of 69. The film is helmed by Akshay Roy, who has previously been a part of ventures like Meri Pyaari Bindu and Taare Zameen Par.