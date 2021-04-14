Anupam Kher Wishes Satish Kaushik On His Birthday, Shares An Adorable Video: Watch

Actor and author Anupam Kher who has been friends with veteran actor Satish Kaushik from their theatre days together took to Twitter and penned adorable birthday wishes. Anupam compiled several moments spent by the two together in a video and joked about counting on his ‘loyalty, friendship and money.’

Anupam Kher's birthday wishes for Satish Kaushik

The video showcased several outings of the two stars together starting from shooting for their upcoming film The Last Show to their various public gatherings. The video also featured one of their close friends Anil Kapoor who can be seen posing with the two actors which just defines their close bond. While captioning the post and sending his warmest wishes across, Anupam wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest @satishkaushik2. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. You are someone both @AnilKapoor and I can always count on. Your friendship, your loyalty, and your money. Jai Ho!!”

Happy birthday my dearest @satishkaushik2. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. You are someone both @AnilKapoor and I can always count on. Your friendship, your loyalty and your money. Jai Ho!! ðŸ˜¬ðŸ¤£ðŸŒºðŸ˜ #FriendsForEver pic.twitter.com/caWeXEIKoo — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 13, 2021

Satish who was touched by the beautiful video responded to the heartfelt wishes and wrote that he can ‘count on his friendship and loyalty’ anytime. He further hilariously wrote that for money she needs to seek the advice of his wife Shashi. “Khersaab this is so beautiful. Of course, u both can count on my friendship & loyalty anytime without a doubt. About money, I will have 2 ask my wife Shashi. Hope I get a go-ahead? Do u think I will get it? U both have wives too. Thx for ur birthday wishes.”

Khersaab this is so beautiful . Of course u both can count on my friendship & loyalty anytime without doubt.About money I will have 2 ask my wife Shashi. Hope I get a go ahead ? Do u think I will get ? U both hv wives too.Thx for ur birthday wishes @AnupamPKher @AnilKapoor https://t.co/eYaDi9nEK6 — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 13, 2021

This year Satish’s birthday celebrations were quite low as the actor and his daughter Vanshika recently recovered from the coronavirus infection after being hopitalised for some time in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The two fought bravely with the virus and came out victoriously from it. Last month, the veteran actor informed about his COVID diagnosis and had revealed that he is 'home quarantining' to recover and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks. — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 17, 2021

(Image credit: Twitter)