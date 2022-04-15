Anupam Kher Wishes To Join Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Delhi Files'; Sends Luck To Director

After the success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri has announced his next project titled, The Delhi Files via social media. On Friday morning, the filmmaker took to Twitter to share that he will soon start working on the upcoming social film that will unveil several heinous truths about the nation's capital. As soon as the announcement caught the attention of seasoned actor Anupam Kher, he extended good luck to Agnihotri. While doing so, Kher also announced that he will once again wishes to collaborate with the filmmaker for his upcoming venture.

Anupam Kher extends good luck to Vivek Agnihotri

Notably, Anupam Kher essayed the main lead in Agnihotri's recently released social drama The Kashmir Files. Now, as the director has officially revealed his plans of creating The Delhi Files, Kher penned a special note for him. Heaping praises on Agnihotri's directorial skills, Anupam Kher expressed that the filmmaker will 'do justice' to another chapter of India's untold history.

He wrote, "Good luck dear @vivekagnihotri for #TheDelhiFiles!! I am sure as a filmmaker you will do great justice to another chapter of our past dealt wrongly. Looking forward to be part of it. #RightToLife

Good luck dear @vivekagnihotri for #TheDelhiFiles!! I am sure as a filmmaker you will do great justice to another chapter of our past dealt wrongly. Looking forward to be part of it. 🙏 #RightToLife pic.twitter.com/izPlP3b82n — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 15, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri begins work on 'The Delhi Files'

The director took to Twitter to officially announce his next project on April 15, leaving netizens rejoiced. Vivek Agnihotri, in his statement, explained that after the hard work of four years behind The Kashmir Files, it is time for him to work on a new film. He further thanked everyone who lauded his recently released social drama that aptly captivated the 'genocide' and exploitation of the Kashmiri Hindus.

He wrote, "I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles".

I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus.



It’s time for me to work on a new film. pic.twitter.com/ruSdnzRRmP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 15, 2022

The premise of The Delhi Files remains under wraps, however, a barrage of netizens have taken to Twitter to express that they are utterly rejoiced and excited for the movie's release. Further details of the cast and crew of the upcoming movie are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher/@vivekagnihotri