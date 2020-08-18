Anupam Kher Wishes 'world's Best Actor' Robert De Niro With Heartfelt Birthday Note

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to wish international actor Robert De Niro on the occasion of his birthday. He posted a throwback birthday celebration video along with a bunch of pictures while expressing his heartfelt thoughts through the caption for the post. The post has been receiving a lot of love from his fans as they are loving the pictures and the sweet bond that the two actors share.

Anupam Kher wishes Robert De Niro

Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to wish the world-class actor and his dear friend Robert De Niro on his special day. In the first throwback video posted, Anupam Kher can be seen standing at a birthday celebration in New York while Robert De Niro is gearing up to cut his cake. He can be seen dressed in a black suit while standing behind his friend while the candles on the cake are being lit for the cake cutting ceremony. They can all be heard singing ‘Happy Birthday’ while Robert De Niro is spotted with an adorable red party hat.

In the next few throwback pictures posted, Anupam Kher can be seen posing with Robert De Niro on different occasions and at different venues. In one of the pictures, they are dressed in semi-formal outfits while in another, they can be seen settled on the couch with a few drinks on the table. The pictures show the close bond that the two celebrated actors share with each other.

In the caption for the post, Anupam Kher has called Robert de Niro the world’s best actor while wishing him a happy birthday. He has also wished for his happiness and peace through the adorable post. Anupam Kher has also highlighted how honoured and privileged he felt to be a part of Robert De Niro’s birthday celebrations in New York, two years back. He has also mentioned through the hashtags that the actor is a good friend and they have been good friends over the years. Have a look at the post from Anupam Kher’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Anupam Kher fans can be seen wishing Robert De Niro on his birthday. They can be seen speaking highly of the two actors while also putting in simple emoticons to express better. Have a look at a few comments on Anupam Kher’s post here.

Actor Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro have worked together in a 2012 film, Silver Lining Playbook. Robert De Niro played Patt Sr. while actor Anupam Kher played Dr Cliff Patel in the drama film. Silver Lining Playbook also starred actors like Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Anupam Kher Instagram

