Anupam Kher Wraps Up Shoot For 540th Film Calorie, Shares First Look

Anupam Kher's career in Bollywood has spanned decades. Other than his most noteworthy appearances in films such as The Kashmir Files (2022), Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and Sooryavansham (1999), the actor has also appeared in Hollywood films such as Bend it Like Beckham (2002), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and The Big Sick (2019). Now, his upcoming film Calorie has concluded shooting.

3 things you need to know

Anupam Kher has finished shooting the 540th film of his career.

He recently featured in Freelancer web series.

Kher will also be seen in the upcoming Vivek Agnihotri film The Vaccine War, set to release on September 28.

Anupam Kher reveals new look

Kher concluded the shoot for Calorie in Amritsar, Punjab. On Saturday, he took to Instagram and announced the wrap. He wrote, “And it is #Wrap for me for #CalorieFilm! Thank you the wonderful crew from #Canada and #India for your love, warmth, patience and appreciation! It has been a great learning experience to be a part of this wonderful gem of a film! Till we meet again! Jai Ho!” He shared a picture from in front of the Golden temple with a turban over his head. The film is being directed by the Canadian director Eisha Marjara.

Anupam Kher pens emotional note after visiting Attari Wagah border

Actor Anupam Kher, who is gearing up for Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Vaccine War, went to Punjab and met the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers at the Attari-Wagah border, and saluted them during the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram stories, The Kashmir Files actor was seen addressing the audience at the massive event, where he said, “My dear Indians! Bharat Mata ki Jai! Vande Mataram! Vande Mataram! Vande Mataram!” While speaking to the audience, everybody chanted along with him the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.