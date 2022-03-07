Anupam Kher's B'day: Kirron, Sikander Kher Wish For Kher Saab 'good Health And Happiness'

As the notable Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher turns 67, he has been receiving numerous birthday wishes from his fans, family, and friends along with various celebrity artists. The actor also received sweet birthday wishes from his wife, Kirron Kher, son, Sikandar as well as his brother, Raju Kher on social media.

Anupam Kher took to his social media handle and wished himself a happy birthday by expressing his excitement to present a new vision he has for himself. He even shared pictures of himself depicting his progress over the years while hoping that he will be able to celebrate a new him after a year.

Kirron Kher wishes husband Anupam Kher on his birthday

Kirron Kher recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen posing for the camera with her husband, Anupam Kher. She even penned a birthday wish for him while referring to him as her husband, friend, support, and her love. She further extended blessings to him with a wish that he stays healthy and safe always. The caption read, "Many many happy returns of the day dearest @anupampkher, husband, friend, support and my love. God bless you and keep you safe and healthy always ." (sic)

On the other hand, Anupam Kher's son, Sikandar Kher also wished his father good health and everything his heart desired through a sweet birthday post on Instagram. He even expressed his gratitude towards his father for providing him everything and hailed him for looking younger with every passing year. The caption read, "Happy birthday Kher Saab ! I wish you good health and all that your heart desires !!! Thank you for everything, always ! To you looking younger with every passing year.. Love you Dad" (sic)

Furthermore, Anupam Kher's brother and actor, Raju Kher took to his official Instagram post and posted a cute collage of monochrome pictures depicting the duo lovingly posing for the camera. In the caption, he mentioned how proud he was to be his brother and added that he makes him prouder every day. It read, "Happy birthday brother @anupampkher . May god give you whatever you want. As I always say I am so proud to be your brother, and you make me prouder everyday. Love you always" (sic)

Image: Instagram/@sikandarkher