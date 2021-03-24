Anupam Kher's Heartfelt Post For Kangana; Fan Says, "Two Legends In One Pic"

Bollywood actress Kangan Ranaut turned 34 on 23rd March 2021. The actress threw a birthday bash in Mumbai that was attended by various Bollywood celebs. Anupam Kher was one of the celebs that attended Kangana Ranaut's birthday bash. He shared a photo from Kangana's birthday bash and also penned down a note to wish the actress. Kangana also announced the release of the trailer of her much-awaited political drama based on the life of Jayalalitha on the occasion of her birthday through a series of tweets. Take a look at Anupam Kher's birthday wish for Kangana.

Anupam Kher's birthday wishes for Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut threw a grand party in Mumbai after the launch of her Thalaivi trailer and to celebrate her birthday. Anupam Kher was one of the Bollywood celebs who attend the party. Anupam took to his Instagram to share a photo with Kangana. While sharing the photo Kher wrote in his captions "Thank you, dearest, Kangana Ranaut for a great evening. Congratulations on the national award. Happy birthday to you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. And what an outstanding and power-packed trailer of #Thalaivi. You really hit where it hurts. Stay safe. Love and prayers always!! #BestActress #Superstar #Thalaivi #Mannikarnika #Panga". Kangana reposted this picture on her story.

Fans react to Anupam Kher's latest post with Kangana Ranaut

The comments section was quickly filled with fans wishing Kangana for her birthday. One fan wished Kangana and wrote that she was the queen of Bollywood. While one fan wrote that both the legends were in a picture together and gave their best wishes for the movie.

Kangana Ranaut's birthday celebration pictures

Anupam Kher shared a video on his Instagram story giving fans a sneak from Kangana's birthday bash. The video showed various cakes on the table for Kangana. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor was also captured in the video. Take a look at the pics here.

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi trailer

Kangana Ranaut's trailer for her upcoming movie Thalaivi was released on her birthday. The actress attended the trailer launch event for Thalaivi and also celebrated her birthday there. Recently, Kangana was awarded the National Award for her performance in Panga and Manikarnika. This is the actress' 4th National Award.

Source: Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.