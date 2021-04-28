Anupam Kher's Latest IG Picture Has Fans Asking Him About His Exit From 'New Amsterdam'

Anupam Kher is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares updates about his personal as well as professional life. The actor took to his social media handle recently and posted a picture of himself, looking lean and muscular. Here is everything you need to know about his latest Instagram post and more.

Anupam Kher's Instagram post

A Wednesday actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram recently and shared a picture of himself looking very fit and muscular. The actor could be seen wearing black-coloured workout athleisure wear and posed for the camera with an intense look. His caption read, "Make it happen! Shock everyone! Look forward with hope! Not backward with regret!! :)"

Fan reactions on Anupam Kher's Instagram post

The Hotel Mumbai star has a following of 4.3 million people on the social networking site and his latest post garnered close to 9k likes within half an hour of sharing it. While the majority of the fans and followers praised his new lean and fit look, others questioned him about his absence from the NBC show New Amsterdam. One of the comments read, "Why would you leave Dr. Kapoor ?? That was a great character and was an outstanding show ... @nbcnewamsterdam get this man back to New York, I don't want him here ðŸ˜‘ðŸ˜”", while another one of his followers stated that he is a "motivation guru" for everybody.

What happened to Dr. Kapoor in New Amsterdam?

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently made an exit from the NBC drama series titled New Amsterdam. He portrayed the character of Dr. Vijay Kapoor in the show and had appeared as a regular ever since its debut in 2018. The third season of New Amsterdam showed the medical workers contracting the deadly virus, including Dr. Kapoor. In addition to that, he also underwent open-heart surgery followed by a difficult rehabilitation process that left him unable to resume his job. Dr. Vijay was last seen in season 3 when he was fighting for his life. The Bollywood actor exited the show after his wife Kirror Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer. He also said she was currently undergoing treatment and they were sure she will come out of it stronger than before.

