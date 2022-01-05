Anupam Kher's Mom Dulari Asks An Astrologer About Sikandar's Marriage; Watch His Reply

Last month, Anupam Kher attended his niece Vrinda Kher's wedding in Delhi and had a fun family time. The actor was accompanied by his mother Dulaari and also his son Sikandar Kher at the wedding and has been sharing some photos and videos from the traditional ceremony for the past few days. He recently shared a video featuring the conversation between his mom Dulari and the priest officiating the ceremony.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is an active Instagram user, recently shared a video of his mom Dulari and a priest talking about Sikandar Kher's marriage. The video began with Dulari talking about her faith in the priest and for how long she had known him. After talking about her own night-long wedding ceremony, Dulari then asked the priest about her grandson Sikandar Kher's wedding. The priest in his reply said Sikandar has learned everything and will soon get married.

Dulari was seemingly delighted hearing the priest's answer. Later Anupam Kher also complimented his mother that made her happy. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, "Scenes from the wedding:: Hilarious conversations of Mom recorded during various wedding ceremonies of my niece @vrindakher with @gandhinipun. Topic goes from how much time will the actual ceremony take to @sikandarkher’s marriage possibilities to Pandit ji being an astrologer too." "Pandit ji’s expression in the end is priceless! Enjoy!!", the actor added. Sikandar Kher reacted to the video and wrote, "Seekh liya apparently."

Anupam Kher's mother recalls Sikandar's childhood incidents

Anupam Kher often shares some hilarious and loved-up conversations with his mother. The actor is very attached to his family and never misses a chance to share their happy moments with his fans. A week ago, the actor shared a video of Dulari talking about Sikandar's childhood. She shared several funny incidents and also hugged her grandson. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher penned, "Scenes from the marriage; Every Indian marriage has very entertaining behind the scenes episodes. Here mom is describing @sikandarkher’s childhood horror stories. My cousins @bhavna.kher & @ruchika.kher and @priyankakher are just confirming those stories. While friends of @vrindakher are applying mehndi. It is hilarious!! For those who don’t understand Kashmiri, #Mandaloo means bums!!". The actor's fans showered his mom with love and also wrote "Dulari rocks" in the comment section.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher