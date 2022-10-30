Anupam Kher’s Mom Gets Emotional As Actor Promises Her House In Kashmir; 'Want To Make..'

Anupam Kher recently interviewed his mother Dulari Kher on his online show Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain, with the Dulari expressing her desire to return to her homeland Kashmir.

During the course of the conversation, Anupam agreed to gift Dulari a house there, leaving her in disbelief and emotional. The Kashmir Files actor reminded his mother that she now has the right to purchase a house in Kashmir following the removal of Article 370.

Anupam Kher’s mom gets emotional as actor promises her house in Kashmir

During their conversation, the actor asked Dulari Kher why she asked him to purchase a house in Shimla, to which she said her friends reside there and her husband Pushkarnath Kher was also fond of the place.

As per Hindustan Times, Dulari added that had Shimla been a part of Kashmir, she would've never gotten a house there. To this, the actor reminded her that the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir allows her to purchase a house in the region, and she also has a Kashmir domicile.

Expressing disbelief, Dulari asked if it was indeed possible and if yes, they could sell out or rent their Shimla home. “Le lena, ek bungla lele," she said and added, "Want to make a house in front of Titli’s in Karan Nagar. Ask her if there is a property available for sale.”

Anupam assured her that he is earning well and they could keep both their houses - Shimla and Kashmir one. He also promised Dulari that he'll call Titli soon after. “Tu sach kah raha hai (are you telling me the truth)?” Dulari said as she ran to hug him teary-eyed.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher starred in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which was all about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. It also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and others in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMPKHER)