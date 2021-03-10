Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari Receives Her COVID-19 Vaccination Dose; Actor Thanks Doctors

Anupam Kher took to Instagram in order to reveal that his mother, Dulari Kher has received her dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As one will see in the video post below, Dulari Kher can be seen indulging in a hilarious banter with her son as well as the doctor who was in charge of her vaccination, Dr. Sikha Singh, who outed himself as a fan of her videos. Through the video, the prolific actor even revealed that Anupam Kher's mother, while waiting for her dose of the COVID vaccine, spoke at length about her previous injuries and implied that she's not scared of anything, including the COVID vaccine shot, which was dealt with before she even realised. Anupam Kher's video featuring his mother can be found below as well.

Anupam Kher's video ft. Dulari Kher:

Quite recently, Anupam Kher's Instagram followers also learned that the actor got a dose of the vaccine himself. The Sense8 star used his unique brand of humour in order to reveal the same through one of his latest Instagram posts. The same can be found below.

About the #DulariRocks video series:

As reported earlier, Anupam Kher has spoken about how his mother, courtesy of videos such as the one at the beginning of this report, have essentially made her an internet sensation and a face that is recognized by millions. One such video featuring Anupam Kher's mother that is a part of the #DulariRocks video series is the one that sees her making hilarious jokes with the actor's baldness at the centre of it. Time and again, Anupam Kher's photos and videos on Instagram see him indulging in a hilarious banter with either himself or his mom. Anupam Kher's Instagram video that sees Dulari Kher making light of Kher's baldness can be found below.

As far as Anupam Kher's professional commitments are concerned, the actor, who has been a part of over 500 projects to date, has begun work on his upcoming outing. Kher had made the announcement of the same during the last few days of the year 2020 through an Instagram video post. The video post can be found below as well.