Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari Tries The Srivalli Hook Step; Watch The Adorable Video

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa's hit track Srivalli's hook steps seem to have gone places. Along with the blockbuster film, the song became a massive hit and also a part of a famous social media trend. While many other artists and influencers were performing the step on the song and posting it online, Anupam Kher's mother Dulari also tried her hands on the trend and surely won the hearts of her fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher recently shared a video of his mom Dulari performing on the song Srivalli. Dulari could be seen wearing a yellow coloured salwar suit in the video. She performed the step with sheer ease and a beautiful smile on her face. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher thanked his niece Vrinda for shooting it. He wrote, "This is EPIC! Thank you @vrindakher for shooting this video of Mom." The actor also added the hashtag 'Dulari Rocks.'

Vrinda Kher reacted to the post and narrated the incident. She penned, "Hahahhahah. This was the cutest. I was doing this step with pap at home and she saw I was teaching him and she also started doing this. HAD to shoot it," t which Anupam Kher replied, "You brought out the dancer in her!" Many fans of Dulari Kher also reacted to the video and mentioned how they love watching her. While a fan wrote, "I always Say..#dularidadirocks..Woahhh Dadi..Absolutely Adorable and Cuteeeee..Sending lots of love and happiness from Gujarat," others sent her loads of love.

Dulari Kher wins hearts with her selflessness

This is not the first time Dulari Kher won hearts on the internet. Anupam Kher often shares videos of having conversations with his mother. Earlier this month, Anupam Kher, Dulari Kher and some of their family friends went to perform a special pooja at the Iskcon temple of Juhu, Mumbai. On the occasion, Anupam Kher shared a video of Dulari revealing what she prayed for. Dulari Kher revealed she prayed to world peace and won hearts with her selflessness. Sharing the video, the Kashmir Files star wrote, "Mom was so happy that we got to do a special puja at Iskcon Juhu after almost 3years along with our friends and family! She didn't let me finish any sentence! She kept talking about ThakurJi (Lord Krishna) and so many other things!"

