Anupam Kher's Mother Asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi A Question; Read PM's Response Here

Anupam Kher on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to share a video of his mother where she is seen talking about the ongoing health crisis and posing an important question for Narendra Modi, "If you are taking care of India, who is taking care of your health?"

Anupam Kher wrote, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji !! Like mothers around the country, my mother is also concerned about your health. Saying that you are worried for 130 crore countrymen. But who is taking care of you? While talking this, she choked and asks you to take care."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Kher and thanked his mother Dulari saying, "The blessings of these mothers are my inspiration and energy to work." [sic]

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi ji!! देश भर की माताओं की तरह मेरी माँ भी आपके स्वास्थ्य को लेकर चिंतित है। कह रही है आप 130 करोड़ देशवासियों के लिए परेशान है। लेकिन आपका ख़्याल कौन रख रहा है। ये बोलते बोलते माँ रुआंसी भी हुई। Please take care. हम सब भी हाथ जोड़ रहे है। 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/kfeEwEZ8jm — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 26, 2020

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, returned from the US on March 20 and said that as a precautionary measure he will be self-isolating himself, amid coronavirus scare. The actor said he tested negative for coronavirus upon his arrival in the country. The actor was filming for TV series New Amsterdam in New York City for the past several weeks before the show halted production due to COVID-19.

Kher's co-actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. I have no idea (about this). I had no work with him, Kher said.

(With PTI inputs)

