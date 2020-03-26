The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anupam Kher's Mother Asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi A Question; Read PM's Response Here

Bollywood News

Anupam Kher on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to share a video of his mother where she is seen talking about the ongoing health crisis & asks a question.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Anupam Kher on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to share a video of his mother where she is seen talking about the ongoing health crisis and posing an important question for Narendra Modi, "If you are taking care of India, who is taking care of your health?"

Anupam Kher wrote, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji !! Like mothers around the country, my mother is also concerned about your health. Saying that you are worried for 130 crore countrymen. But who is taking care of you? While talking this, she choked and asks you to take care."

Sonam Kapoor ‘confused' over Telangana CM KCR’s threat for violating lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Kher and thanked his mother Dulari saying, "The blessings of these mothers are my inspiration and energy to work." [sic]

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, returned from the US on March 20 and said that as a precautionary measure he will be self-isolating himself, amid coronavirus scare. The actor said he tested negative for coronavirus upon his arrival in the country. The actor was filming for TV series New Amsterdam in New York City for the past several weeks before the show halted production due to COVID-19. 

Anupam Kher looks forward to growing his hair back amid lockdown, share hilarious pictures

Kher's co-actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. I have no idea (about this). I had no work with him, Kher said.

After Anil Kapoor serenades him, Anupam Kher asks Satish Kaushik, 'Tu chupa hai kaha?'

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ravi Shankar Prasad
RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD DONATES RS 1 CR
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO