Anupam Kher's Mother Shares 'stories Of Small Thefts' Of Actor's Father And Brother

It was a special day for actor Anupam Kher as he completed 40 years in Mumbai on June 3. Recently, Anupam Kher's Instagram featured a video with his mother. In the video, Anupam Kher's mother reacted to the actor's completion of 40 years in Mumbai. In the video, the veteran actor's mum could also be seen telling funny incidents about her father and brother.

Anupma Kher took to his Instagram and shared 3 minutes long video with his mother as she reacted to him completing 40 years in Mumbai. In the video, Anupam Kher's mother also shared a funny story about the actor's father and brother. She said that earlier, she used to take some money from the actor's father's bank and save it secretly, but Anupam's father always stole the money. That money in turn was stolen by Anupam's younger brother Raju. While sharing the video the actor wrote " Mom reacts to my #40YearsInMumbai. But goes to all other topics. We discuss whether we felt poor or not. She calls our Father chor and then laughs. Then goes into stories of small thefts by my brother too. She is a चलता फिरता एंटरटेनमेंट चैनल। Touchwood!! God give her long and healthy life. She is hilarious and always forgets that there is a camera recording her conversations. Watch it and enjoy!".

Also recently Anupam Kher shared a video that featured the streets of Mumbai and the first place that he ever lived in Mumbai. Along with the video, the New Amsterdam actor penned down a lengthy note about his experience in Mumbai. A part of his note read "I landed in the ‘city of dreams’, Mumbai on the 3rd June 1981 to try my luck in Indian Cinema. This city has been extremely kind to me. From a nobody it allowed me to become somebody. Last week I went to the place I first lived in. I go there often. I shared my small room with four other people! But my address was literally an eye-opener and an indicator of what was going to follow."

Fans reacted to Anupam Kher's video with his mother and left their comments. Take a look at what fans had to say.

