Anupam Kher's Mother, Sonali Bendre Get COVID-19 Vaccine & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Anupam Kher's mother receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to Priyanka Chopra revealing that she relates to Italian actor Sophia Loren, many events made headlines on March 10, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.
Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a video of his mother getting vaccinated against COVID-19. In the caption of the video, Kher wrote that his mother was laughing hysterically when she realised that she got vaccinated even before she realised it. She also said that she is not scared of getting injected.
During an event organised by the Amar Gandhi Foundation by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledged that they will donate their organs. The event was conducted ahead of World Kidney Day. In her speech, Alia spoke about the importance of organ donation and that it is important to be aware of the process behind it. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji too took to his social media to inform netizens that he will donate his organs we well.
Gulshan Grover took to his Twitter to share a video of him getting the COVID-19 jab at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. In the video that she shared, he was also seen posing with Sonali Bendre who also got herself vaccinated. In the caption of the video, he also conveyed his gratitude to the doctors and healthcare workers.
By Registering on https://t.co/m3aYtT6fwb , I got VACCINATED at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital @KDAHMumbai , so did many of my colleagues @iamsonalibendre #PradeepGuha . Excellent work by #DrTusharMotiwala #DrSantoshShetty @AmbaniTina and the staff of @KDAHMumbai pic.twitter.com/URrfj93mjBMarch 9, 2021
Priyanka Chopra names Sophie Loren as the actor she looks up to from Hollywood. She revealed that the reason she chose Sophie was that she felt connected to the Italian actor. She also said that Sophie reminds her of herself who is working in two different countries and two different languages.
Lady Gaga took to her Twitter handle to unveil her first look from her upcoming movie House of Gucci. She was wearing a vintage winter outfit. She captioned the post as "Signore e Signora Gucci,” which means Mr and Mrs Gucci.
Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci pic.twitter.com/HiBjiKz6jZ— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 9, 2021
