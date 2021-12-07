Anupam Kher’s Prank On Mother Dulari About His Son Sikandar's Wedding Backfires; Watch

Anupam Kher’s lively social media posts have always proved to be a source of positivity for his fans. The veteran actor’s fun banter with mother Dulari is also his fans’ top favourite. Recently, the actor tried to play a prank on his mother after he revealed that her grandson got married. The actor expected that this news would angry her, however, Dulari had a different reaction to it altogether.

Anupam took to Twitter and shared a video where he informed Dulari about Sikandar’s intimate wedding where he did not inform his family. . He tried to play a prank on her by showing her a picture of Sikandar dressed up like a groom. However, Dulari’s reaction to the news left Anupam surprised. He went on to call her the most progressive woman in the world.

Anupam Kher's prank on mother Dulari backfires

The video begins with the mother-son duo sitting when Anupam explodes the news of Sikandar’s marriage. Anupam informs her with a disappointed look on his face that his son Sikandar has married without informing them. Reacting on the same, she said, “Bahut achi baat hai (this is very good).” She asks him in return that why isn't he happy about it and tells him that he should thank god for the same. When Anupam tells her that he is tense about it, she says, “Why are you tense? Look at me, my blood has increased in a minute.”

At last, Anupam Kher ends the prank and by telling his mother that he was joking around. Reacting to the same, Dulari said, “He is my grandson, do it, don't tell us just do it. We will do what we have to do.” She then sees the picture of the supposed bride and reacts, “Such a beautiful girl.” Anupam tells her how Sikandar had sent the picture from a shoot and had expected her to go in shock. And she reacts, “He won't do it, he is such a fool.”

While captioning the post in Hindi, the actor wrote, “Mother tried to fool me. @sikandarkher sent 1 wedding photo from the shoot. I jokingly showed the photo to my mother and said that Sikander got married without informing us. She would be upset thinking this. But…..You too will be stunned to hear her words! Be victorious. Most progressive .”

