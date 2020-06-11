Anupam Kher Gets Quick Haircut From Brother Raju; Leaves Fans In Splits

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher had just the right video to give his social media followers a hearty laugh. He recently posted a picture of his brother helping him get a haircut with the help of a trimmer. The person recording could barely keep back from laughing at the serious scenario while the two men kept their concentration intact to avoid any mistakes.

Anupam Kher gets a quick haircut from brother Raju

Anupam Kher recently decided to get a haircut at home with the help of his brother Raju Kher. In a video posted on the actor’s official Instagram handle, he could be seen getting tiny strands of hair from the back of his head removed. In the background, their mother can be seen yelling at the two men while they carry out the salon session with much concentration. Raju Kher can be seen using a trimmer to make sure every bit of hair is gone. Once the haircut is done, Anupam Kher checks how it looks in the mirror while he tells the audience that the haircut was done within minutes. He also notices a little bit of hair left behind but decides to leave it there for later. In the caption for the post, Anupam Kher has playfully written that the two brothers are not bald but rather just taller than their hair which does not allow the people to get a glimpse of it. Anupam Kher also wrote in the caption that he was surprised at how quickly the haircut was done. Have a look at the video from Anupam Kher’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the video, actor Anupam Kher has received a lot of love from his fans and followers. One of the many people to comment on the quirky video has been international comedian Russell Peters. He can be seen utterly shocked at how similar the two brothers look. He also went on to call him twins. A few people can also be seen thanking him for keeping them entertained through quality content on social media. Have a look at the comments on Anupam Kher’s Instagram post here.

Image Courtesy: Anupam Kher Instagram

