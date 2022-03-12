Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' Beats 'Jai Bhim', 'Avatar' & More Films In IMDb Ratings

With the aim to bring notice to the grim and heartbreaking story of the Kashmiri Pandits, director Vivek Agnihotri brought together some of the finest actors of the Indian film industry to make the film The Kashmir Files. Based on the horrifying events of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide of 1990, the film provides an in-depth look at the massacre in which lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits lost their lives and homes. The film pledged to show the raw and real events that went unheard by the entire nation.

Starring National award-winning actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Prakash Belavdi, The Kashmir Files faced several setbacks and opposition from the people who reportedly believed that some scenes in the film hurt the religious sentiments of the people. However, after being greenlit for the release, the movie was released on March 11, 2022, in theatres and managed to mint over Rs 4 crores, as per Filmibeat.

While it is still early to predict the movie's course at the box office, several critics and netizens have submitted their verdict on the film. The same has reflected on its IMDb rating as the Anupam Kher-starrer has managed to surpass critically acclaimed films like Jai Bhim, Titanic, Avatar and more.

The Kashmir Files IMDb rating

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial venture The Kashmir Files has achieved a 10/10 rating at IMDb with over 26,504 viewers casting their vote. Seasoned actor Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter to tag the director of the film and talk about the successful reception of the movie. He tweeted, ''Janta Janadaran ka pyaar.. unki duayen.. unka aashirwaad...unke annshu.. humari film #TheKashmirFiles ko dheere dheere aage le rahi hain. Bhagwan ke ghar meun der hai, andher nahin. @vivekagnihotri.".

It is also important to note that the film's current IMDb rating has beat the scores of some of the biggest films of cinema across the world. With 1,124,281 voters, Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet's Titanic has a score of 7.9, while James Cameron's directorial Avatar has a 7.9 IMDb score with 1,183,185 votes. On the other hand, Suriya's recent globally renowned film Jai Bhim has a score of 9.5 with 177,764 voters.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh