Anupam Kher's Throwback Photo To Akshaye Khanna's Digital Debut: Bollywood Recap For Today

Several events took place in the sphere of Bollywood today. From Anupam Kher sharing a throwback picture to the releasing of Akshaye Khanna's digital debut's State Of Siege: Temple Attack's teaser, many events made headlines on June 29, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Bollywood news of the day

Anupam Kher's throwback photo

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback photo that featured Jitendra Kumar and his wife Shobha Kapoor and Kirron Kher as well. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Life moves on, but memories don’t.” I found this pic of #Jeetu ji, #Shobha ji, #Kirron and I in a book. I immediately went into a flashback of the great times we all had together. It was fun. Laughter, stories and carefree atmosphere. And then we all grew up. I really miss us. ❤️🌺 #Nostalgia #Friends #Pic #Life #GoodOldDays #Actors #Jitendra @kirronkhermp.” Anupam Kher's throwback photo received a lot of love from his fans and followers, too.

Akshaye Khanna's digital debut State Of Siege: Temple Attack teaser

The teaser of the film was shared by director Ken Ghosh. The movie is based on the 2002 terrorist attack at Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of an NSG commander in the film. The film will premiere on July 9, 2021, on Zee 5.

Teaser of my film- State of Seige 2 - Temple Attack.

Coming soon on @ZEE5India

Hope you like it pic.twitter.com/oNZZOciF5A — Ken Ghosh (@kenghosh) June 26, 2021

Shefali Shah on her debut directorial Someday

According to a report by Mid Day, Shefali Shah has said that she wanted to know where her film stands and wanted to seek validation as a director with her debut directorial project. She added that she does not expect to win at the film festivals where her film has been chosen for screening. Shah’s short film will be screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart in Germany.

Kangana Ranaut's Passport Renewal

Kangana Ranaut’s passport renewal will be ‘expediated’ after she makes the necessary corrections in her application. The Passport Authority’s counsel asked her to give them in writing that there is ‘no criminal case’ pending against her. Kangana’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, has clarified that there are no criminal proceedings pending against her.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday

In his recent Ask Me Anything 'AMA' session on Instagram, Ishaan Khatter revealed that Ananya Panday was his ‘favourite’ person to do yoga with. He shared a childhood photo of Ananya and also called her ‘an elf’. He also joked that it was a ‘paid promotion’ by Ananya.

