Anupam Kher's Weekly Roundup: Check Out What The Saaransh Star Was Upto This Week!

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor Anupam Kher kickstarted his week by spending some quality time with his family. From sharing intriguing videos from worldwide to fun videos with Anupam Kher's mother, the actor entertains his fans through his social media throughout the week. Here are the weekly round-up posts of the veteran actor to know what he was up to this week.

1. 'A family doesn’t have to be perfect'

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram to share a heart-warming picture of his family. Posing along with his mother and brother, Raju Kher, the actor shared a heart-touching caption dedicated to his family. He wrote, 'A family doesn’t have to be perfect; it just needs to be united!'. In the picture, the Kher family can be seen looking out of their balcony together.

2. Anupam Kher's contribution to fighting against the covid crisis

With the help of his foundation, the veteran actor made a contribution to the country to aid the fight against the ongoing crisis of the pandemic this week. Anupam Kher's videos this week on Instagram showed him packing utilities for the needy under 'Project Health India'. He insightfully captioned the post writing, 'Sometimes we can rise by lifting others!'.

The actor did not stop there as he shared another video of him participating in a ration drive organized by Ajay Kaul. In Anupam Kher's videos, he can be seen interacting with the public while distributing the ration and examining the situation in the poverty-stricken areas affected by the pandemic. He wrote in the caption that, 'In these tough times these humanitarian efforts make a major difference in people’s lives! '.

3. Anupam Kher shared a video of a drumming prodigy

Known for encouraging the youth of the world to showcase their abilities and also sharing them on his platform, the veteran actor shared a video of a drumming prodigy this week. In the video, the kid can be seen skillfully playing the instrument as the actor could not stop himself from praising the young talent. In the caption, the actor wrote 'Her other name is Brilliance. Only children believe they are capable of everything!'.

4. Anupam Kher shared an 'important picture' of his life

The actor is known for quizzing his fans about the photos he uploads. This week, the actor shared a candid snap of him explaining a man and asked his fans to guess the 'importance of the image in his life'. While some of the fans tried to guess the answer right, some fans could not help but make hilarious comments on the picture.

5. Anupam Kher's latest posts

It is seldom that Anupam Kher's fans witness a selfie from the veteran actor as he took to his Instagram recently to share a selfie with his fans. He informed his followers that he liked the picture and hoped that they liked it too. In another recent post, the actor announced '#EkSaath- an International Fund Raiser Concert for COVID-19 relief' while sharing its poster and also celebrated a milestone of amassing 1 million followers on Koo in 100 days.

6. Anupam Kher's videos with his mother

Anupam Kher's latest post showed him paying a tribute to his first home in Mumbai and took to his fans on a nostalgic ride while sharing his journey to stardom. Anupam Kher's mother is the star of his social media platform as the fans enjoy witnessing their fun interaction online. Recently, he shared a reaction video with his mother to his previous video titled '40 years in Mumbai'.

IMAGE- ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.