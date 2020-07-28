Actor Anupam Shyam Of 'Pratigya' In ICU, Brother Seeks Financial Aid; Details Here

Senior actor Anupam Shyam of Pratigya fame was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after collapsing on Monday night. The actor had been taking up kidney dialysis sessions since the past few days and was shifted to the ICU section in Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon, upon the doctor’s advice. His brother, Anurag, recently requested the fraternity to help them financially as they have been struggling with the dialysis expenses.

Actor Anupam Shyam, who is known for his role in the fan-favourite television show Pratigya, was recently shifted to the ICU after he collapsed post a kidney dialysis session. In a recent interaction with a leading entertainment daily, the actor’s brother, Anurag revealed that he had not been keeping well since the past six months. The actor has a kidney infection due to which they had admitted him at Hinduja Hospital back then, where he was treated for one and a half month.

Anurag said that his brother had gotten better in terms of health but was advised dialysis from time to time. But the actor decided to go for Ayurvedic treatment as dialysis costs a lot. He added that the treatment did not help as the actor got breathless recently because of not avoiding dialysis. He also said that Anupam Shyam’s chest was filled with water so they started the dialysis again, following which he felt some relief.

Anurag said that Anupam Shyam was being treated in a Malad hospital but on Monday, he collapsed after his dialysis and the doctors suggested they shift him to another hospital which had an ICU facility. He also added that the treatment at the current hospital is expensive and they do not have the money for it. The money that the actor had earned has already been spent on his medication. Anurag added that they are really in need of money and are requesting people to spread the word in his fraternity so that someone can come ahead and be their financial support.

A few people on the internet have been making an effort to spread the word. A few of the internet users also tagged actor Aamir Khan and Sonu Sood while sharing the news about the senior actor.

