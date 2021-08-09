Anupam Shyam Passes Away: Sanjay Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Others Attend Last Rites Of Actor

Television and film actor Anupam Shyam breathed his last on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Mumbai. The 63-year-old suffered multiple organ failures and was admitted to Lifeline hospital in Goregaon last week. He was best known for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh in Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya. The actor's family paid their last respects today in Mumbai. Several celebrities from the industry, including Sanjay Mishra and Aditya Srivastava, also attended his funeral and paid their respects.

Celebrities pay their last respects to late actor Anupam Shyam

Anupam Shyam breathed his last at the hospital in the presence of his brothers Anurag and Kanchan. His funeral took place today with all the COVID-19 safety protocols. Several celebrities, including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Hemant Pandey and several others paid their last respects to the late actor.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla

Yashpal Sharma, who was also present at the actor's funeral, went to meet the actor in the hospital. There, he told ANI, "I got to know that he's no more. So we rushed here and found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to take injections during the shooting of his last film." Yashpal Sharma and Anupam Shyam shared the screen in the film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Shyam also acted in Slumdog Millionaire, Dil Se, Bandit Queen, Hazaaro Khwaishein Aisi and Lagaan.

Celebrities extend their heartfelt condolences to Anupam Shyam's family

Several celebrities from the industry also paid their tributes following the sad demise of the veteran actor. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his Twitter handle to extend his heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family. He wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure . My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film & tv industry . ॐ शान्ति !." Actor Manoj Joshi also shared his grief via Twitter. He wrote, "Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. ॐ शांति."

SOURCE: ANUPAM SHYAM OJHA'S INSTAGRAM

